Louisville is presenting a variety of disaster education and outreach programs. A wildfire risk assessment open house will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center. The open house will identify hazards, mitigation of risks on public land and a chance for residents to give feedback. There will also be an emergency preparedness and notifications program 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the recreation center. This event will be a chance for attendees to learn more about emergency situations, as well as about Boulder County’s emergency notification system. The program will also explain what items from the Marshall Fire after-action report are being taken into consideration for future emergency notifications.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO