ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boys basketball: Is Frederick getting the respect it deserves?

FREDERICK — The phrase “MAKE THEM BELIEVE” rolled across the back of the Frederick boys basketball team’s warm-up shirts Thursday night. The Golden Eagles eventually shed them en route to dismantling another team inside a league they torment. Again, Frederick was on fast-forward while its Longs...
FREDERICK, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Hard to satisfy: Broomfield boys hoops pulls out thriller over Monarch

BROOMFIELD — Only the best basketball games can raise a coach’s blood pressure. Broomfield boys head coach Terrence Dunn knows that experience all too well, after a 25-point lead over visiting Monarch evaporated in the final minutes on Tuesday night in their home gym. In the end, the Eagles pulled out a heart-stopping, 66-64 victory over the Coyotes thanks to a few missed free throws on both ends down the stretch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

BVSD high school students invited to submit entries for Title IX art exhibit

Boulder Valley’s Title IX Student Council is inviting district high school students to submit art for an upcoming exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center on consent. The submissions should be centered around the importance of consent and appropriate for viewing by all ages. Poetry, writing and digital art are welcome. Art on paper may be in any medium, while sculptures must be self standing. A student may submit multiple pieces.
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville will hold disaster education and outreach meetings

Louisville is presenting a variety of disaster education and outreach programs. A wildfire risk assessment open house will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center. The open house will identify hazards, mitigation of risks on public land and a chance for residents to give feedback. There will also be an emergency preparedness and notifications program 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the recreation center. This event will be a chance for attendees to learn more about emergency situations, as well as about Boulder County’s emergency notification system. The program will also explain what items from the Marshall Fire after-action report are being taken into consideration for future emergency notifications.
LOUISVILLE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

RTD holds open house on Northwest Rail Peak Service Study

The Regional Transportation District held its first of two open house meetings Tuesday night for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study at the Hampton Inn and Suites hotel in North Boulder. The study examines the feasibility of the peak service plan for the Northwest Rail Line, a proposed commuter rail...
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County crews rescue cow that fell through the ice

Boulder County crews were able to rescue a cow that fell through the ice at a reservoir in Erie. Mountain View Fire Rescue spokesman Rick Tillery said the cow fell through ice at Prince Reservoir No. 2 near 111th Street and Flatiron Meadows Boulevard in southwest Erie on Tuesday morning.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Local Broomfield artist self-publishes fourth children’s book

A Broomfield artist is ready to introduce her newest creation, “Disgusting,” through her new self-published book. Available now through Amazon, Camie Rigirozzi tells the story of a young girl who finds friendship with a lizard named “Disgusting,” where they discover that sometimes being a little disgusting can not only be fun, but it can connect you to those you love and help you find self-love.
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Erie Home Rule Charter Commission seeks public input

The Erie Home Rule Charter Commission is seeking community feedback through polls on the town’s website. The commission’s polls for the week of Jan.30 include if councilors should be elected at-large or through districts, should elections be held in November on odd or even years, and should Erie call itself a town or a city.
ERIE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder-based nonprofit helping those impacted by Marshall Fire rebuild

Resource Central, a local conservation-focused nonprofit organization, is providing free plants and a 200-square foot waterwise garden to people impacted by the Marshall Fire, with the help of a grant from the Community Foundation of Boulder County. The nonprofit, which is based in Boulder, is providing “Garden In A Box...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Drug dealer sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl overdose death

A drug dealer convicted in the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Lafayette was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. Sammy Valdez, 23, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury in October of manslaughter, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell.
LAFAYETTE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy