Boys basketball: Is Frederick getting the respect it deserves?
FREDERICK — The phrase “MAKE THEM BELIEVE” rolled across the back of the Frederick boys basketball team’s warm-up shirts Thursday night. The Golden Eagles eventually shed them en route to dismantling another team inside a league they torment. Again, Frederick was on fast-forward while its Longs...
Hard to satisfy: Broomfield boys hoops pulls out thriller over Monarch
BROOMFIELD — Only the best basketball games can raise a coach’s blood pressure. Broomfield boys head coach Terrence Dunn knows that experience all too well, after a 25-point lead over visiting Monarch evaporated in the final minutes on Tuesday night in their home gym. In the end, the Eagles pulled out a heart-stopping, 66-64 victory over the Coyotes thanks to a few missed free throws on both ends down the stretch.
Signing day: Justice’s Graves, who has autism, is headed to college for esports
LAFAYETTE — Senior Chace Graves is still tucked away in a makeshift video game lab inside Justice High School. It’s around 8-8:30 at night. The 17-year-old, on the autism spectrum, is playing Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch, further perfecting a craft that has him headed to college on scholarship.
Colorado State University Extension: Getting ready for spring gardening
It’s cold and wintry outside — the perfect time to think about sunshine, warmer weather and getting your spring gardening on! Here are a few things you can do in February to prep for spring:. Check your gardening tools: Pull out all your tools and give them a...
Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado founders taking a bow to spread their wings
Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz co-founded Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (formerly Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company) 17 years ago, when the couple was “living in sin,” as Remaly said, in a joking manner. Now married, with a 10-year-old son who played the role of Tiny Tim in BETC’s...
BVSD high school students invited to submit entries for Title IX art exhibit
Boulder Valley’s Title IX Student Council is inviting district high school students to submit art for an upcoming exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center on consent. The submissions should be centered around the importance of consent and appropriate for viewing by all ages. Poetry, writing and digital art are welcome. Art on paper may be in any medium, while sculptures must be self standing. A student may submit multiple pieces.
Louisville will hold disaster education and outreach meetings
Louisville is presenting a variety of disaster education and outreach programs. A wildfire risk assessment open house will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center. The open house will identify hazards, mitigation of risks on public land and a chance for residents to give feedback. There will also be an emergency preparedness and notifications program 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the recreation center. This event will be a chance for attendees to learn more about emergency situations, as well as about Boulder County’s emergency notification system. The program will also explain what items from the Marshall Fire after-action report are being taken into consideration for future emergency notifications.
Step into artist Matti Berglund’s world of sacred sisterhood, where goddesses and rebels meet for tea
The graceful and alluring work of Denver-based painter Matti Berglund has the ability to transform ordinary interiors into portals of mystique and enchantment. Hers is a world of sacred sisterhood, where goddesses and rebels meet for tea — or perhaps something a bit stronger. From starry-eyed cowgirls to Elizabethan...
RTD holds open house on Northwest Rail Peak Service Study
The Regional Transportation District held its first of two open house meetings Tuesday night for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study at the Hampton Inn and Suites hotel in North Boulder. The study examines the feasibility of the peak service plan for the Northwest Rail Line, a proposed commuter rail...
Boulder County crews rescue cow that fell through the ice
Boulder County crews were able to rescue a cow that fell through the ice at a reservoir in Erie. Mountain View Fire Rescue spokesman Rick Tillery said the cow fell through ice at Prince Reservoir No. 2 near 111th Street and Flatiron Meadows Boulevard in southwest Erie on Tuesday morning.
Local Broomfield artist self-publishes fourth children’s book
A Broomfield artist is ready to introduce her newest creation, “Disgusting,” through her new self-published book. Available now through Amazon, Camie Rigirozzi tells the story of a young girl who finds friendship with a lizard named “Disgusting,” where they discover that sometimes being a little disgusting can not only be fun, but it can connect you to those you love and help you find self-love.
Erie Home Rule Charter Commission seeks public input
The Erie Home Rule Charter Commission is seeking community feedback through polls on the town’s website. The commission’s polls for the week of Jan.30 include if councilors should be elected at-large or through districts, should elections be held in November on odd or even years, and should Erie call itself a town or a city.
Boulder-based nonprofit helping those impacted by Marshall Fire rebuild
Resource Central, a local conservation-focused nonprofit organization, is providing free plants and a 200-square foot waterwise garden to people impacted by the Marshall Fire, with the help of a grant from the Community Foundation of Boulder County. The nonprofit, which is based in Boulder, is providing “Garden In A Box...
Drug dealer sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl overdose death
A drug dealer convicted in the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Lafayette was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. Sammy Valdez, 23, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury in October of manslaughter, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell.
