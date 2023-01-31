Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is such a historic landmark in LA that people go out of their way to take a trip to find their favorite celebrity’s star and take that Instagram pic. I’ve never been, but I know if I ever make my way to that area,...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Celebrity hairstylist in NJ sues major TV company
Last year I brought you the story about my new friend Martino Cartier who owns a farm in South Jersey that he's turned into a retreat for kids suffering from terrible diseases and women battling cancer. His charity, Wigs & Wishes, has helped thousands of people in need. In addition...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0