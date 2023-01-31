ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for Arkansas ice storm

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the ice storms move through Arkansas.The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days. Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm

Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
MAGNOLIA, AR
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy