Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
Kait 8
Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Totals
Our three-day ice storm is beginning to wrap up across Arkansas and there are dozens of ice/sleet reports from across the state.
KHBS
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
KTLO
Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for Arkansas ice storm
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the ice storms move through Arkansas.The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days. Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break....
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Kait 8
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Sanders declares state of emergency in response to winter weather
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a state of emergency through an executive order in response to the winter weather that moved into Arkansas on Jan. 30.
Kait 8
Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Arkansas Attorney General investigates rise in utility bills, Summit Utilities explains
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Summit Utilities customers have been dealing with higher-than-normal utility bills and now Arkansas' new Attorney General, Tim Griffin, is investigating. "We're addressing it with our customers and our customers can rest assured that we have fixed our problem," Brian Bowen with Summit Utilities said.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Comments / 0