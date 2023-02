SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Bethesda boys basketball team fell to Patrick Henry at home on Jan. 30. The boys trailed after the first period Bethesda trailed, 15-8. They went on to lose, 78-69.

Patrick Henry Noah Altman scored 29 points. Forest Fairey added 19. For the Blazers, Ashton Wright led all scores with 25. Caleb Dillion contributed 19 points.

Bethesda travels to Hilton Head Christian Academy on Jan. 31.