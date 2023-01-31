Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
WIBW
Chiefs reveal first look of jerseys for the big game
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video on social media Tuesday night revealing the first look of the jerseys they’ll don in Arizona. Patrick Mahomes is seen wearing the jersey in the video. Kansas City is designated as the away team. It’s still unknown...
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malachi Berg
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Malachi Berg of Topeka West High School. Berg stays busy year-round playing football, basketball and baseball for the Chargers. He also runs for the track and field team. In the classroom, Berg is...
WIBW
More high school athletes sign to play at the next level
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As high school athletes across the country continue to make things official as part of National Signing Day, local kids at Washburn Rural and Topeka West added to the fun. Linebacker Ty Weber, wide receiver Amr Sabbarini, and tight end Lukas Hanks all put pen to...
