Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
ATCEMS, Austin fire respond to carbon monoxide exposure involving 8 people, 2 airlifted
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and Austin Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide exposure call that resulted in two people being airlifted to a hospital. According to a tweet from ATCEMS, both medics and firefighters responded to a "multi-patient carbon monoxide exposure incident," where eight...
'I was not prepared' | How the elderly population in Austin is managing the winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Steans woke up to find a fallen tree on her driveway. "We can't go anywhere. Our son and daughter-in-law stopped at the grocery store on their way here and so, they could get us groceries 'cause otherwise I don't know. We didn't have enough for all of us," Steans said.
311 backlog creates frustration for thousands of Austinites waiting for help from APD
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are waiting weeks for a process that should just take only minutes: submitting a police report for crimes such as burglary, minor assaults or a noisy neighbor to begin an officer response or investigation. Meet Rachel Elsberry, who lives in North Austin...
City begins debris removal process, provides resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
Ice storm affects power at Austin-area hospitals
Two hospitals released statements about winter weather affecting the power supply to their facilities Wednesday.
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators
AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
'Over and over again, we see the same failure' | Austin mayor apologizes to residents as City provides update on recovery efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from various City of Austin departments have been working around the clock to restore power to tens of thousands of residents and clear debris from area roads. On Friday at 10 a.m., City officials provided an update on recovery efforts from the winter storm that...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
abc7amarillo.com
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B
People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
Fire stations, shelters, hospitals, houses of worship hit with blackouts
It seems no one is immune from possible power outages.
fox7austin.com
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially Kingsland, received nearly three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Austin Pets Alive!’s power is down, asking community to foster dogs
Power at Austin Pets Alive! is down, and the organization is asking for the community's help in fostering a dog or a cat while the wintry weather persists.
Winter weather proving dangerous for first responders
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to at least 215 crashes on Tuesday, averaging out to around nine crashes every hour. One person died in those wrecks and many more were hurt, including a Travis County deputy. North of Austin, a DPS trooper near...
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
Austin Fire responds to 10 structure fires in 12 hours
AFD tweeted at 7 a.m. Thursday the department responded to 10 structure fires in 12 hours.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0