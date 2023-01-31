ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

City begins debris removal process, provides resources

AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
AUSTIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B

People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
AUSTIN, TX
Winter weather proving dangerous for first responders

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to at least 215 crashes on Tuesday, averaging out to around nine crashes every hour. One person died in those wrecks and many more were hurt, including a Travis County deputy. North of Austin, a DPS trooper near...
AUSTIN, TX
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin local news

