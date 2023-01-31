Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Broncos Donate Massive Trade Package for Vikings Rival
If anyone is going to salvage the for-now awful Russel Wilson trade executed by the Broncos 11 months ago, it will evidently be Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos hired Payton on Tuesday after an extensive head coaching search. NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Unbelievable: The Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.”
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Well, There’s a Reason the Vikings DC Search Is Taking So Long
Thirteen days ago, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the purple and gold defense flamed out of the playoffs. The Vikings lost at home to the New York Giants, and that was that. Fast forward to the beginning of February, and the franchise has not...
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: ‘It’s special’
Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super
NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced. The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of ...
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Vikings Coach Advances to 2nd Round of Interviews for BAL Gig
The Minnesota Vikings have three coaches from the 2022 staff interviewing for other jobs around the NFL during the 2023 carousel. Keenan McCardell, the team’s current wide receivers coach, has a hat in the ring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is eyeing the Los Angeles Chargers OC gig.
Aaron Donald's tweet during 49ers game goes viral
The NFL season is heating up, and one of the top storylines is the performance of the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle, Aaron Donald. During the recent game against the San Francisco 49ers, Donald made a crucial play that helped secure a win for his team. But it was his post-game tweet that had everyone talking.
2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
The Vikings Draft Outcome You Should Start to Prepare For
The Minnesota Vikings hold the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, an event that will be the second for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as top boss. Adofo-Mensah should have the 24th pick, but the Miami Dolphins cheated and forfeited their 1st-Round pick, so the Vikings climbed one spot.
