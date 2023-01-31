ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragley, LA

beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

KPLC TV

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack

Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

A nicer Friday, sunny and nice today, colder tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Sunshine has returned and it will stick around through the rest of the day today!. We’ll be on the cooler side the next couple of days (50s), but then we rebound nicely over the 10 days with a very nice stretch of temperatures, mainly above normal as we make our way towards the middle part of February.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

