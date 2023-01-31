ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish pickup truck crash

News release from Louisiana State Police.... Vermilion Parish – Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82. in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish Claims the Life of an Abbeville, Louisiana Man

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Abbeville man is dead after a fatal crash on a highway in Vermilion Parish Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville was involved in an accident after his Ford F150 exited the road and crashed into a utility pole on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy