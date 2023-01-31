ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Franklin Dog and Cat License Renewals Due January 31

By Malik Lyons
 3 days ago

SOMERSET, NJ - Resident pet owners are reminded the deadline for renewing pet licensing is January 31, 2023.

All dogs in Franklin must be licensed. Click hyperlinks below for more information and forms.


Licensing information


Dog License Application- online form must be downloaded and mailed with payment ONLINE FORM


Application For Kennel, Pet Shop, Shelter or Pound


Certificate of exemption from rabies vaccination form

A $5 late fee will be assessed beginning February 1.

In order to renew the license, the pet’s rabies vaccine must be good through November 1, 2023.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

