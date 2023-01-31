Franklin Dog and Cat License Renewals Due January 31
SOMERSET, NJ - Resident pet owners are reminded the deadline for renewing pet licensing is January 31, 2023.
All dogs in Franklin must be licensed. Click hyperlinks below for more information and forms.
Licensing information
Dog License Application- online form must be downloaded and mailed with payment ONLINE FORM
Application For Kennel, Pet Shop, Shelter or Pound
Certificate of exemption from rabies vaccination form
A $5 late fee will be assessed beginning February 1.
In order to renew the license, the pet’s rabies vaccine must be good through November 1, 2023.
Comments / 0