Newton, NJ

Newton Girls Basketball Defeats Dover, Loses in Preliminary Round of Tournament

 3 days ago

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team swept past Dover on Friday, winning 41-18. They entered the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Saturday and lost.

Newton went into the H/W/S as the 14-seeded team. They hosted the 15-seeded team Lenape Valley on Saturday, losing 47-31.

Catherine Vena led Newton in scoring with 11 points. Caitlyn Pokrywa contributed nine points to the score. Sophia May and Samantha Sutton each put up four points apiece, and Jolen Stoner added another three to the board.

The Braves came out strong on Friday, playing away against Dover. They scored 23 points in the first half to take the lead 23-9 into halftime. They added another 19 points in the second half for the victory.

Sophia Brondo led the Braves with 14 points, followed by Pokrywa with 11 points. May and Sutton contributed six points apiece, while Vena added five points to the board.

The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 8-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will host Parsippany on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9LPU_0kWvOcYK00

Leskauskas 23 Points Paces Four Starters in Double Digits for Chatham Boys Basketball in Morris County Win vs. Roxbury, 74-48

CHATHAM, NJ -- It's hard to tell whether Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin is being facetious when he claims not to be aware of his team's record for the season. After commenting on Chatham's 14th straight win, 74-48 vs. Roxbury on Thursday night in the first round of the Morris County Tournament, Ervin asked "What's our record?'' His response to the answer of 15-2 was, "Not bad." Ervin, who currently owns 521 career wins in his 32-year tenure at Chatham, is probably right not to put too much significance on the current run. Up to this point, the winning streak is all window...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61-42

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- On paper, it looked like the game between the two rivals would be a close contest. Scotch Plains-Fanwood boasted a 13-6 record, while Westfield was 14-4. However, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first quarter and continued to build upon it for the rest of the game.  Westfield's Paige Gorczyca scored a game-high 20 points, with Annie Ryan pumping in 15 and Sutton Factor adding 10. The Blue Devils' defense was equally impressive, as the team grabbed 45 rebounds, including 13 by Catie Carayannopoulos and 8 by Ryan. Westfield also had 5 blocks and 8 steals. Amanda Baylock hit for 14 points, while Ali Murphy added 11 for the Raiders. Scotch Plains-Fanwood next takes on South Plainfield on Saturday, Feb. 4, while Westfield tips off against Gill St. Bernard's on Saturday.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Edges Caldwell, 48-46

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex withstood an upset bid by Caldwell to hold on for a 48-46 girls basketball victory Thursday night. Sasha Resnick collected 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, and Jordan Cohen also scored 13 points for West Essex (13-5).  Olivia Weiss finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Eliot Biggerstaff grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points in the victory. Lauren Sanderson led Caldwell (5-13) with 14 points, Natalia Brown had 12 points and Tea Fiore totaled 10 points in a losing cause.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included: Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a personal note, I teach or taught all three of these young men. They will be missed not only by the basketball team but by the school and the district in general. We wish them the best with the remainder of their season and in all their ventures, academic, athletic, and otherwise, beyond the walls of Rahway High School. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-RIdge Tames Wallington, 71-31

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter, in running away to a 71-31 victory over Wallington in an NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Wallington High School.  Wood-Ridge improves to 7-12 on the season, while Wallington falls to 4-15 on the season. The Blue Devils, up 11 entering the second quarter, blew open the game, outscoring the Panthers 24-3 to take a 45-13 lead into halftime. Eric Barton led Wood-Ridge with 16 points, while Ryan Lagrasta added 13 for the Blue Devils.  Jaydin Punt also added 10 points for Wood-Ridge, as eight players scored for the Blue Devils on the night.
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Trounces Wallington on Senior Night

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – It was all Wood-Ridge as the Lady Blue Devils honored six seniors, five players and a team manager, with a 52-18 victory over Wallington in a NJIC Meadowlands girls basketball game Wednesday evening at Wood-Ridge High School. Wood-Ridge improved to 8-10 on the season while Wallington falls to 7-9 on the year. Before the game Wood-Ridge honored players Sophie and Sabrina Basich, Dakota Bentley, Jordyn Bozewski, and Mairead Melly, along with team manager.Chelsie Lortie before the game. The gym was decorated with balloons, streamers and posters honoring them. Each player received flowers and was greeted by their parents. They posed for individual photos and a team photo. The girls also received a framed photo collage as well as a blinged-out basketball with their uniform number. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out to a 22-2 first quarter lead, and never looked back. Wood-Ridge led 33-4 to four at the half.  Fiona Helly led all Wood-Ridge players with 11 points, while Sophie Basich chipped in nine for the Lady Blue Devils. Wallington 2 2 6 8 18 Wood_ridge 22 11 5 14 52             Wallington FG  3Pt FT  Total   Angelina Trinh 0 0 1 1   Victoria Grygos 2 1 0 7   Amanda Concanno 0 0 1 1   Perla Flores 1 1 0 5   Kamila Zuba 0 0 0 0   Erin Albert 2 0 0 4   Totals 5 2 2 18               Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ava Rizos 0 0 0 7   Sophie Basich 0 0 0 9   Fiona Helly 0 0 0 11   Isabella Drotos 0 0 0 2   Dakota Bentley 0 0 0 2   Alison Gardella 0 0 0 6   Samantha Station 0 0 0 2   Sabrina Basich 0 0 0 7   Emarriya Bradshaw 0 0 0 2   Mairead Helly 0 0 0 4   Totals: 0 0 0 52    
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden

Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board. That said, there were several positives to build on, however, there were glaring issues they must correct. For example, in the first quarter, the Tigers fell to a 16-point deficit to Linden (18-2). In fact, this bad start to the game was the difference throughout the game. It...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Dominant Win on Senior Night Against the Rahway Indians

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - During senior night for South Plainfield, the Tigers won in dominating fashion beating the Rahway Indians, 63-42. It seemed fitting that two seniors led the charge in a convincing win over the Indians. Tonight, the Tigers played with a different energy in front of their friends and families and it showed throughout the game.  The Tigers were led by senior Tareak Williams pitching offensively and defensively. Although the leading scorer for the Tigers is senior guard Brandon Dean, oftentimes Williams facilitates and helps the offense flow. Tonight, however, it appeared Dean and Williams switched roles slightly. Dean...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Kate Curran is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- In her four years as part of the Gov. Livingston swim program, there's not a single event at which Kate Curran has not excelled, according to her coach. "By the time she graduates, Kate will be in the top 10 for career points and she will be the only swimmer I have ever had that will have top 10 times for every single individual event," Gov. Livingston swim coach David Closs said. "Her best events include the 200 free and the 500 free, where she is just a tenth or two off the school record in each...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration Open for Spotswood Recreation Department's Flag Football

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is open for the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular Flag Football League. Games are played on Sundays from March 12 through June 17. Start times for games begins at 9:15 a.m. The Flag Football League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten-aged players must be five by December 31, 2022.  The season is seven games long. Games are 50 minutes in length with two 25-minute halves. Age groups will be divided into Kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Divisions may end up changing before the start of the season depending on the amount of participants in each age bracket. All games will be played at Spotswood High School. Official referees will be on the field for games involving third through eighth graders.  Registration fees are $40 for Spotswood residents and $50 for non-residents and can be completed online on the Spotswood Recreation Department's website.  The Spotswood Recreation Department is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming spring Flag Football League. All volunteer coaches must be Rutgers SAFETY certified. Interested volunteers should email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent

CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin was a captain this year and named an Athlete of the Week for his performance in the team's win against Woodbridge. He will attend the University of New Haven in Connecticut. Lynskey was also named an Athlete of the Week this past season. He is heading to Bates College in Lewiston, ME in the fall. Kanterman will attend Southern Connecticut State University. He is also a wrestler for Cranford High School and was recently named an Athlete of the Week and is the Union County Champion in the 190-lb weight class. The players were joined at the signing by teammates Jake Carter, Jake Carvalho, Ryan Carracino, Lucas Caldwell, Kyle Fay, Zack Szekeres and Ryan Heesters.  
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston College, Hoie will swim for Providence College and Krack will run cross-country/track at the University of Richmond. L to r: Alex Krack, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Ryan Barry
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University

A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and Bryan Brown, will play collegiate football at Pace University, beginning this fall. The Bloomfield High senior made his decision official, on Feb. 1, at the office of BHS principal Christopher Jennings, with his parents and sister, Lonnie, in attendance, along with Jennings, Bloomfield athletic director, Steve Jenkins and the Bengals head football...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lace up the Sneakers for the Support Sadie 5K

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Support Sadie 5K is set for Sunday, March 19 in North Brunswick Community Park at 9 a.m. It is a run or walk event to help Spotswood High School student Sadie Trush. Sadie Trush is a member of the Chargers cross-country and track and field teams. The teen recently lost her mother Susan. Susan Ellen Trush died in her sleep on January 16. She was raising her daughter Sadie on her own.  Sadie Trush has since been taken in by her best friend's mom, Nadya Lazarev. Lazarev is trying to raise donations to help the teen's future. The entrance fee to the upcoming 5K is to make a monetary donation to a GoFundMe Lazarev has set up. Monetary donations can be in any amount. 
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24.  Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall.  A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury. “Aside from being a really good academic school, the coach was really welcoming, and the athletic community was really welcoming, and I felt really comfortable there,“ Reyndoudt explained when asked why she chose Drew. ...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Gives Pikiell a One-Year Extension. How Does it Affect His Retention Bonuses?

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Rutgers men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell has received an additional one-year extension on top of the one he signed a year ago. This will keep Pikiell at Rutgers through the 2030-31 season, when he will be paid $4.25 million. Thursday’s announcement brings the total contract extension terms he agreed to last year to $30.8 million over the next eight years. According to NJ.com there will be two notable changes to the terms of the deal. 1. The current $15 million buyout figure, which was scheduled to drop to $13 million on April 1, will now stretch through the 2023-24 season....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

