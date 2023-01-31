Newton Girls Basketball Defeats Dover, Loses in Preliminary Round of Tournament

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team swept past Dover on Friday, winning 41-18. They entered the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Saturday and lost.

Newton went into the H/W/S as the 14-seeded team. They hosted the 15-seeded team Lenape Valley on Saturday, losing 47-31.

Catherine Vena led Newton in scoring with 11 points. Caitlyn Pokrywa contributed nine points to the score. Sophia May and Samantha Sutton each put up four points apiece, and Jolen Stoner added another three to the board.

The Braves came out strong on Friday, playing away against Dover. They scored 23 points in the first half to take the lead 23-9 into halftime. They added another 19 points in the second half for the victory.

Sophia Brondo led the Braves with 14 points, followed by Pokrywa with 11 points. May and Sutton contributed six points apiece, while Vena added five points to the board.

The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 8-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will host Parsippany on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4 p.m.



