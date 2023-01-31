ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Anthony Avalos looked malnourished, covered in bruises after 2018 call to Lancaster home, EMT says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlfVx_0kWvONVX00

Firefighters and an EMT-paramedic described, through tears at times, what they witnessed on the day they responded to the Lancaster home of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.

WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of child abuse which may be disturbing to some.

"He looked dead," retired L.A. County firefighter Ronald Watts said after taking a deep breath and beginning to sob.

"His eyes were sunken, you could count his ribs, his knees had sores on them, he just looked dead," he said.

Anthony, who'd graduated from fourth grade two weeks before, was lying on the living room floor. He was not breathing, had no pulse and was so emaciated, some of the first responders thought he must be a cancer patient.

RELATED: Anthony Avalos case: Siblings of defendant testify she abused her kids

A Lancaster woman charged along with her boyfriend with the torture and murder of her 10-year-old son inflicted some of the same type of punishment on her children that had been used against her by her mother and stepfather years earlier, the defendant's brother and sister testified Thursday.

Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are standing trial for the June 2018 alleged murder and torture of Anthony - along with the abuse of Anthony's two younger siblings. Barron and Leiva have pleaded not guilty.

Firefighter Neal Eggers took the witness stand next to describe some of the injuries he could see on Anthony - bruises that ranged in color from purple and yellow to green. The different colors of bruises indicated to him that Anthony's injuries occurred over a period of time.

Eggers described Anthony as so malnourished and dehydrated, they could not find a vein to start an IV.

"His veins were probably collapsed," Eggers testified. Instead, paramedics had to drill a needle into Anthony's shin bone to administer fluids and medication directly into his bone marrow.

"In your 35 years as a firefighter, have you ever seen a child in this condition?" asked Deputy District Attorney Saeed Teymouri.

"I have not," Eggers replied.

"Was it traumatic for you," Teymouri asked.

"Yes," Eggers said.

RELATED: Prosecutors outline disturbing allegations of abuse in Anthony Avalos murder trial

In gruesome detail, prosecutors spelled out allegations of torture and child abuse they say led to the death of Anthony Avalos. WARNING: This video contains graphic descriptions of child abuse which may be disturbing to some.

Earlier on Monday, EMT-paramedic Diane Ravago described the injuries she witnessed as one of the first responders to the scene, including what she believed to be cigarette burns on Anthony's torso.

"Malnourished, thin - like a zombie," Ravago said of Anthony's appearance. "Abrasions, scabs, bruising front to back, head to toe."

Photographs of Anthony's tiny, battered body flashed on the screen throughout Monday's testimony. At least 10 members of Anthony's extended family sat through court despite a warning from Deputy D.A. Teymouri that graphic photos would be part of the proceedings.

Ravago says Anthony's mother, Heather Barron did not cry, did not scream and did not appear to be concerned as first responders did CPR, trying to bring Anthony back to life. She also testified to hearing Barron give two different "stories" about how Anthony was injured.

"The cause I heard her state was that she said he hit his head the day before while playing basketball," Ravago told the judge. "At a different moment, she stated that he threw a tantrum and threw his head back."

"This one was the worst of my entire career," Ravago recounted of Anthony's injuries.

Another firefighter on scene that day testified that Barron "just didn't seem very upset."

"I recall her saying 'Come on Anthony, come on Anthony,'" firefighter Sean Kinsner recounted.

"Did her statement appear to be genuine?" asked Teymouri.

"No," Kinsner replied.

On cross examination, Kinsner was asked by Leiva's defense attorney Daniel Nardoni about another firefighter's he witnessed looking at Anthony's scalp for injuries and finding none.

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning with several deputies and detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expected to take the witness stand.

Comments / 12

alice232
3d ago

The punishment for the abusers should be to suffer the same fate as they had inflicted on that child. If they felt no wrong was done by them, then they should feel no wrong is done if the justice system does it to them as a punishment. Would they be still sitting there the same way?

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested after threatening to burn down the family’s home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man named Gabriel Magallanes was arrested after threatening to burn down his family’s home, officials said. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding two females, ages 18 and 15, who willingly left their home and were believed to be with Magallanes.
VICTORVILLE, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman with down syndrome reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a woman with down syndrome and mental illness who went missing in Lancaster. Rashida Jamila Johnson, 38, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the 43000 block of Danya Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man, Woman Seriously Hurt in Sunland Crash

Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-car crash in Sunland Thursday morning. Rescue crews pulled a 45-year-old man and 75-year-old woman from their cars following the wreck on the 8600 block of West Foothill Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while the woman was in serious condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy