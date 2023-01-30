ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose drop 10th in a row

Radford extended Presbyterian’s men’s basketball losing streak to 10 games, all versus Big South Conference opposition, and the script was about the same Wednesday night at Templeton Center, where Radford won, 67-59. The last three setbacks have all been by a margin of eight points. The average margin...
RADFORD, VA
laurenscountysports.com

Inside the Lines: A time for happiness

Wednesday at Clinton High School was such a happy day. Seldom has there been a day in which happy was more needed. Five graduating Red Devil football players signed scholarships to play in college. Three are off to Anderson University, one to Newberry College and one to North Greenville University.
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges

Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset

CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
CLEMSON, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store

Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
furman.edu

A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities

A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Where Black history was made — and lives on — around downtown Greenville

Throughout downtown Greenville, century-plus-old sites — especially churches and cemeteries, sanctuaries and resting places for souls living and dead — stand as tributes to the city’s Black heritage. “For the culture of the Black American, it’s important for us to hold onto the memory of our history,”...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy