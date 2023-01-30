Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose drop 10th in a row
Radford extended Presbyterian’s men’s basketball losing streak to 10 games, all versus Big South Conference opposition, and the script was about the same Wednesday night at Templeton Center, where Radford won, 67-59. The last three setbacks have all been by a margin of eight points. The average margin...
laurenscountysports.com
Inside the Lines: A time for happiness
Wednesday at Clinton High School was such a happy day. Seldom has there been a day in which happy was more needed. Five graduating Red Devil football players signed scholarships to play in college. Three are off to Anderson University, one to Newberry College and one to North Greenville University.
golaurens.com
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
FOX Carolina
Trainer helps Upstate 8th grader who went into cardiac arrest at basketball game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8th grade basketball player at Southside Christian School suffered from a seizure and cardiac arrest during Tuesday night’s game, according to the school. The school said Kamari Williams, also known as K. Will, was playing against Brashier Middle College when trainer Chris Young...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
cn2.com
Two High School Football Players Get Four More Years to Play Together After Committing to Same University
KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two student-athletes who play football at Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates just yet as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina. On this National Signing Day, CN2’s Zane Cina...
WYFF4.com
Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset
CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
‘Just really made sense’: Riley talks draw to Clemson
As the Broyles Award winner at just 33 years old, it was only a matter of time before Garrett Riley drew interest from high-profile programs wanting the services of the hot-shot play caller. But Clemson’s new (...)
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store
Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Upstate wife thinks husband’s $500K winning ticket is a fake
WOODRUFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man won $500,000 with one lottery ticket and said he couldn't wait to show his wife. “When she saw it, she thought it was a fake,” he said. The husband won big off a $10 scratch-off from the Scotchman #3823 at 7274...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
furman.edu
A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911
Krysta Cook took an unusual route to become a now decorated 911 operator for Spartanburg County.
greenvillejournal.com
Where Black history was made — and lives on — around downtown Greenville
Throughout downtown Greenville, century-plus-old sites — especially churches and cemeteries, sanctuaries and resting places for souls living and dead — stand as tributes to the city’s Black heritage. “For the culture of the Black American, it’s important for us to hold onto the memory of our history,”...
Comments / 0