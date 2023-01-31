ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

Middle School Roundup: Independence, Mullens, Glenwood, Mount Hope and PikeView earn victories

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
Gallery by Tina Laney

Independence Middle 58, Park Middle 25

Brock Green scored 24 points and grabbed 22 rebounds as Independence picked up a 58-25 win against Park Monday night.

Iziah Gordon added 15 and Broc Johnson scored 10 for Indy.

Jabari Spencer led Park with 15 points in the loss.

Independence

Iziah Gordon 15, Brock Green 24, Broc Johnson 10, Koltin Murphy 4, Gavin Callison 2, Konner James 3

Park

V. Umberger 2, G. Burdette 2, G. Mashore 2, J. Spencer 2, Jabari Spencer 15, J. Wynes 2

Mullens 54, Summersville 36

Talan Muscari stayed hot, scoring 32 points to help Mullens beat Summersville Monday evening.

Owen Biggs pitched in 10 points in the win and Braden Johnson led Summersville with 16 points in the loss.

Summersville

Spencer Keiper 2, Brady Lilly 3, Channing Sarver 3, Tanner Evans 2, Landon Keenan 3, Brade Johnson 16, Eli Thomas 5, JC Boone 2

Mullens

Talan Muscari 32, Owen Biggs 10, Grayson Ashley 6, James Wood 6

Glenwood 32, Mercer Christian 22

Landon Moore scored 14 points as Glenwood won a low-scoring affair 32-22 against Mercer Christian Monday.

Eli Patton led Mercer Christian with nine in the loss while Elias Sharp was good for seven points.

Mercer Christian will play Montcalm on Tuesday.

Mercer Christian

Eli Patton 9, Adam Jones 6, Elias Sharp 7

Glenwood

Braydon Ratliff 8, Tyler Murray 2, Landon Moore 14, I. Salem 8

Mount Hope 58, Calvary 37

Talan Caron scored 23 points for Mount Hope Christian Monday, helping his team down Calvary 58-37.

With the effort Caron became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 484 points as a seventh grader.

Jace Lilly added 10 in the win while Everton Stout led Calvary with nine points.

Calvary

Isaac Zemberlain 8, Brady Kimbler 6, Dre Holstein 6, Everson Stout 9, Asa Thompson 2, Chase Lipscomb 4, Luke Wood 2

Mount Hope

Jace Lilly 10, Trey Williams 3, Jaylen Hall 8, Ryan Perry 7, Talan Caron 23, Landen Caron 3, Tripp Stiffler 4

PikeView 53, Shady Spring 38

PikeView placed three in double figures, picking up a 53-38 win over Shady Spring Monday night.

Blake Basham led the way for PikeView with 19 points while Nate Vestal added 12 and Ryan Robinette 11.

Seth Farmer led Shady with 11 in the loss.

PikeView

Nate Vestal 12, Ryan Robinette 11, Tyler Huffman 4, Jaden Farmer 7, Blake Basham 19

Shady Spring

Logan Mallot 6, Myles Clark 9, Reid Radford 7, Seth Farmer 11, Jace Bailey 5

