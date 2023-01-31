Middle School Roundup: Independence, Mullens, Glenwood, Mount Hope and PikeView earn victories
Gallery by Tina Laney
Independence Middle 58, Park Middle 25
Brock Green scored 24 points and grabbed 22 rebounds as Independence picked up a 58-25 win against Park Monday night.
Iziah Gordon added 15 and Broc Johnson scored 10 for Indy.
Jabari Spencer led Park with 15 points in the loss.
Independence
Iziah Gordon 15, Brock Green 24, Broc Johnson 10, Koltin Murphy 4, Gavin Callison 2, Konner James 3
Park
V. Umberger 2, G. Burdette 2, G. Mashore 2, J. Spencer 2, Jabari Spencer 15, J. Wynes 2
Mullens 54, Summersville 36
Talan Muscari stayed hot, scoring 32 points to help Mullens beat Summersville Monday evening.
Owen Biggs pitched in 10 points in the win and Braden Johnson led Summersville with 16 points in the loss.
Summersville
Spencer Keiper 2, Brady Lilly 3, Channing Sarver 3, Tanner Evans 2, Landon Keenan 3, Brade Johnson 16, Eli Thomas 5, JC Boone 2
Mullens
Talan Muscari 32, Owen Biggs 10, Grayson Ashley 6, James Wood 6
Glenwood 32, Mercer Christian 22
Landon Moore scored 14 points as Glenwood won a low-scoring affair 32-22 against Mercer Christian Monday.
Eli Patton led Mercer Christian with nine in the loss while Elias Sharp was good for seven points.
Mercer Christian will play Montcalm on Tuesday.
Mercer Christian
Eli Patton 9, Adam Jones 6, Elias Sharp 7
Glenwood
Braydon Ratliff 8, Tyler Murray 2, Landon Moore 14, I. Salem 8
Mount Hope 58, Calvary 37
Talan Caron scored 23 points for Mount Hope Christian Monday, helping his team down Calvary 58-37.
With the effort Caron became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 484 points as a seventh grader.
Jace Lilly added 10 in the win while Everton Stout led Calvary with nine points.
Calvary
Isaac Zemberlain 8, Brady Kimbler 6, Dre Holstein 6, Everson Stout 9, Asa Thompson 2, Chase Lipscomb 4, Luke Wood 2
Mount Hope
Jace Lilly 10, Trey Williams 3, Jaylen Hall 8, Ryan Perry 7, Talan Caron 23, Landen Caron 3, Tripp Stiffler 4
PikeView 53, Shady Spring 38
PikeView placed three in double figures, picking up a 53-38 win over Shady Spring Monday night.
Blake Basham led the way for PikeView with 19 points while Nate Vestal added 12 and Ryan Robinette 11.
Seth Farmer led Shady with 11 in the loss.
PikeView
Nate Vestal 12, Ryan Robinette 11, Tyler Huffman 4, Jaden Farmer 7, Blake Basham 19
Shady Spring
Logan Mallot 6, Myles Clark 9, Reid Radford 7, Seth Farmer 11, Jace Bailey 5
Comments / 0