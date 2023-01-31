ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WFMJ.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Boston murder suspect in Youngstown

A man wanted for murder in Boston, Massachusetts was located and arrested in Youngstown. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took 56-year-old Dwight Watson into custody Thursday afternoon. Boston Police say Watson was involved in an altercation where he he stabbed the victim in the neck, killing them.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nbcboston.com

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Men Shot in Lynn, No Arrests Made Amid Ongoing Investigation

A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, after two men were wounded, the city's police department confirmed. A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities responded to around 12:30 a.m. A section of the street was taped off. Police said that they found...
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others

A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
CHELSEA, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
CONCORD, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols

NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Former Lowell HS Athletic Trainer Accused of Inappropriately Touching 2 Girls

A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of inappropriately touching two girls at the high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday. Damon Amato, of Northboro, appeared in court last week to face three charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
LOWELL, MA

