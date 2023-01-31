Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Crivitz record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Wrightstown in a North Eastern boys basketball game, while Crivitz remained perfect with a win over Oneida Nation in an M&O Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Notre Dame Academy drills game-winning 3, Neenah wins on latest in high school hoops
(WFRV) – High school basketball was in full swing with excitement on Tuesday in northeast Wisconsin, which featured key conference wins and a buzzer-beater. The Xavier boy’s basketball team came out on top with a key Bay Conference win over West De Pere, while Oshkosh North notched their own win over Kimberly. Notre Dame Academy’s […]
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier, St. Mary's Springs, Peshtigo and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Xavier topped West De Pere 91-64 in a Bay Conference boys basketball game, while St. Mary's Springs beat Kiel 74-60 in a non-conference game and Peshtigo edged Kewaunee 56-54 in a Packerland Conference game. In girls basketball, Neenah beat Oshkosh...
seehafernews.com
Perfect Game Bowled in Manitowoc
There was a perfect game bowled last night at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to Western Kings Bowling League Secretary Brian Glaeser, the 300 game was authored by Todd Denfeld. It was Denfeld’s first ever 300. Meanwhile, at Meadow Sports Complex, there were two National Honor Count scores...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port swim seniors making own splash on a legacy program
SUAMICO (WLUK) - Turner Long, Asa Sadowski, Caleb LaFrombois, Lawson Meier, Will Nicol, and Aiden Beth make up the senior class for the Bay Port boys swim team, one of the most dominant programs in any sports across Northeast Wisconsin. Seven straight years without losing a dual meet, and nearly as many conference and sectional titles.
WBAY Green Bay
Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd changes name for special game empowering women
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Herd will change its name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3rd to support women's empowerment. The team's name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER" and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.
Fox11online.com
The Titletown Griller takes his game day recipes to a national stage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was Green Bay vs. Buffalo in a tailgate takedown. That's the name of the new primetime show on the Food Network who invited Green Bay's own Titletown Griller to take part. Chris Schemm was one half of the grilling team of Packers fans taking on two Buffalo Bills fans.
wissports.net
WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23
In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup
(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
Comments / 0