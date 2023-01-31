Read full article on original website
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
Kinna's House of Love CEO in need of a car after 2 hit-and-runs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love CEO Luekinna Hodges is in need of a car after her previous vehicle was involved in two hit-and-runs in a span of three weeks. "They backed out of the driveway, ran into my car and they kept going," said Hodges. "Both of these incidents happened when I was in my house, sleeping."
University of Iowa opening a new flood research center
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is opening a new research center that will focus on improving the ability to predict and manage water-related hazards such as flooding. Called the Center For Hydrologic Development, the university says this will help improve modern technology that is used to...
As the number of patients increases, St. Ambrose is preparing future health care workers for telehealth services
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The need for health care professionals continues to grow even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, and those professionals will have to continue to adapt as more and more appointments move to virtual mediums. Telehealth appointments at UnityPoint Health last year totaled more than 30,000 across its...
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
WQAD
Augustana College reports 5 cars stolen in 1 week
Thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundai cars across the country. Now, this trend is hitting the QC. Augustana College has recently reported five thefts on campus.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website taken down by Russian hackers
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics website is back up after a Russian hacking group's cyber-attack took the site off the web on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Cedar Rapids ABC-affiliate KCRG. Hospital leaders say their information technology team is investigating what caused the...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics websites face outages after cyberattack
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics websites have been down since this afternoon after a suspected cyberattack. Affected websites included the UI Hospitals and Clinics, UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine. A pro-Russian group, KillNet, is responsible for the attack. In an email statement...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate. According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
ourquadcities.com
Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state
The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
Black-owned 4th Street Nutrition celebrates opening in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new business is coming to town this week, and QC Empowerment Network is ready to help it open just in time to celebrate Black History Month. 4th Street Nutrition's ribbon cutting ceremony will be at its storefront, 207 W 4th St., Davenport, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WQAD
3 Things to Know: Headlines for Feb. 3, 2023
A new bill in the Iowa House would require the development of age-appropriate firearm safety curriculum, Rock Island-Milan schools will demolish the former Jr. High.
WQAD
