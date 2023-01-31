ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa House would shorten length of freight trains

Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Lawsuit challenging solar farm near Coggon dismissed

Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row

Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cold front coming

Cold front coming
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Shortage of ADHD medication continues

Shortage of ADHD medication continues
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country. Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country. A new study shows...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Vernon basketball team volunteers to help those in need

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids.
MOUNT VERNON, IA

