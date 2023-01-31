ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Schools need more public funding, Iowa Democrats say

Iowa Democratic legislators want Republicans to approve higher increases in public student funding. Schools need more public funding, Iowa Democrats …. Iowa Democratic legislators want Republicans to approve higher increases in public student funding. Seton O’Connor. Newscast. ‘I’m sorry to the families’: Will Keeps mourns Starts …
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
B102.7

Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa

Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Seton O'Connor

PM Forecast 2-2-23 Temperatures fall below zero tonight before warming back up by the weekend. Chris Stapleton is returning to Iowa. Des Moines Open Loop CEO Dr. Jon Lensing Interview. Open Loop founded in 2020 now serves 60,000 patients a month on tele-health with patients and medical professionals connecting via...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Iowa Hero Academy information

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Hero Academy is again seeking applications. The program – run jointly by the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments and the Iowa National Guard – to become heroes in their communities. You can find more information on their website. The next...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Des Moines Parks and Rec. already looking for summer employees

It may still be winter but the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department is already looking ahead to summer. Staff are hard at work hiring seasonal employees. Des Moines Parks and Rec. already looking for summer …. It may still be winter but the City of Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid

Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal …. Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another arrest made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Westcom announces upgrades to emergency service for suburbs

Westcom announces upgrades to emergency service for …. Des Moines Parks and Rec. already looking for summer …. It may still be winter but the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department is already looking ahead to summer. Staff are hard at work hiring seasonal employees. Wednesday Weather Forecast.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy