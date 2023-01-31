ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Glens Falls out duals Broadalbin, 41-39

By Brandon Williams
 3 days ago

BROADALBIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A battle between two of the Foothills Council’s finest took place tonight in Broadalbin Perth between the Patriots and South Glens Falls. The Bulldogs came out on top 41-39 in a tight back-and-forth battle. This win keeps South Glens Falls undefeated in league play (11-0).

South Glens Falls knocked down some early shots, and Kaitlin McDonough was a big reason why. She knocked down a three-point shot that put the Bulldogs up 10-6. The Patriots responded with some offense of their own. Camille Calderone dropped an easy layup to cut the deficit to two in the winding seconds of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs came down with a rebound and took off on a fast break, and that’s when Jordan Wolfe scored on a layup while taking on some contact for a trip to the charity stripe. The Bulldogs went into the halftime break with a nine-point lead.

The Patriots came out in the third quarter ready to make things interesting. Calderone knocked down a big three-point shot to make it a four-point game, but the Bulldogs responded. Alivia Killian showed off her mid-range jumper with under 10 seconds to go in the quarter extending the Bulldog’s lead to 29-25.

Broadalbin-Perth gave it their all in the fourth quarter, but South Glens Falls was able to come out with the win.

