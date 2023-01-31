GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA Board of Control met on Wednesday and voted on some proposals in volleyball, football and soccer:. In volleyball, a fifth division will be added beginning in the 2024 season for girls volleyball, pending a final approval prior to implementation. Also, a recommendation that volleyball sectional finals would be played at neutral sites, so schools cannot play at their home gym, was voted down.

