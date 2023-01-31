Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Plamann's career-best 33 leads Titans to 7th straight win
Oshkosh, WI--The 23rd ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans received a career-high 33 points from Hunter Plamann, who was 6-11 from 3-point range, as they defeated UW-Eau Claire 74-63 for their 7th-straight victory. The Titans also got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Levi Borchert. They led by just 1 at half, but...
Fox11online.com
Xavier's offense gets back on track with win over West De Pere
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Entering Tuesday's Bay Conference showdown with West De Pere, Xavier's offense had been stuck in park, having not reached 60 points in each of its last two games, both of which resulted in its first two losses of the season. If you know how Xavier plays, that...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd changes name for special game empowering women
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Herd will change its name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3rd to support women's empowerment. The team's name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER" and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Crivitz record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Wrightstown in a North Eastern boys basketball game, while Crivitz remained perfect with a win over Oneida Nation in an M&O Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Fifth division added in girls volleyball, pending final approval
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA Board of Control met on Wednesday and voted on some proposals in volleyball, football and soccer:. In volleyball, a fifth division will be added beginning in the 2024 season for girls volleyball, pending a final approval prior to implementation. Also, a recommendation that volleyball sectional finals would be played at neutral sites, so schools cannot play at their home gym, was voted down.
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders to become Lake Winnebago Shantymen for one game this season
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A popular Northeast Wisconsin winter pastime will make an appearance this summer when both the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders honor sturgeon spearing. Both teams -- which are owned by the same group -- will take the field as the Lake...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier, St. Mary's Springs, Peshtigo and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Xavier topped West De Pere 91-64 in a Bay Conference boys basketball game, while St. Mary's Springs beat Kiel 74-60 in a non-conference game and Peshtigo edged Kewaunee 56-54 in a Packerland Conference game. In girls basketball, Neenah beat Oshkosh...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Fox11online.com
Stingle siblings sign national letters of intent
SHIOCTON (WLUK) -- Two of the three Stingle triplets from Shiocton signed their national letters of intent Wednesday, as Cade signed with Minnesota State for football, while Kendal inked with North Dakota State for track and field. Cade and Kendal have combined for five state track and field titles and...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup
(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
Fox11online.com
The Titletown Griller takes his game day recipes to a national stage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was Green Bay vs. Buffalo in a tailgate takedown. That's the name of the new primetime show on the Food Network who invited Green Bay's own Titletown Griller to take part. Chris Schemm was one half of the grilling team of Packers fans taking on two Buffalo Bills fans.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man charged with killing girlfriend, friend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified in the criminal complaint...
Fox11online.com
Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
Fox11online.com
Port of Green Bay sees a decrease in cargo shipments for 2022 season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay's season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary school can move forward with new name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting through multiple rounds of public feedback.
Fox11online.com
Officials: Extreme cold temperatures likely played a role in Sturgeon Bay man's death
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Extreme cold temperatures likely attributed to a Sturgeon Bay man's death, officials say. On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for a report an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man has been identified as...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin deaths focus attention on hypothermia
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County and a death in Sturgeon Bay possibly linked to extreme cold, safety experts are giving insight into how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old's body was found Tuesday morning...
Fox11online.com
UW free speech survey: Many students fear speaking out
OSHKOSH (WLUK/AP) -- The results of a free speech survey sent to UW System students statewide show they have a strong interest in speech and expression, University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman wrote. More than 10,000 students from across the UW system responded to the survey sent out last...
