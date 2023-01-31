ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Dublin, GA

13WMAZ

Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for deadly Baldwin home invasion

UPDATE: The GBI says a juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County for the shooting incident that left an 18-year-old dead. They have also identified the victim as Syee Devon Havior. The GBI describes the incident in further detail, saying the call came into the 911 center about a man...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Cochran Man Wanted in Pulaski County Aggravated Assault Investigation

The GBI is seeking the public’s assistance in an aggravated assault investigation that began on February 1, 2023. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist after Pulaski County 911 received a phone call stating that James Cheek, age 68, of Hawkinsville had been shot multiple times. The investigation revealed that James Ian Spires, age 24, of Cochran, GA, shot Cheek multiple times. Cheek was later flown to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, where he is listed in critical condition.
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County student charged in school threat

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired

UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
