Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for deadly Baldwin home invasion
UPDATE: The GBI says a juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County for the shooting incident that left an 18-year-old dead. They have also identified the victim as Syee Devon Havior. The GBI describes the incident in further detail, saying the call came into the 911 center about a man...
baldwin2k.com
Warrants issued for multiple juveniles following murder across the river
Baldwin County recorded its first homicide of 2023 shortly after midnight Thursday, as multiple men barged into the home at 145 Black Springs Road. In the process, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and later passed away at an area hospital. The deceased was identified as Syee Deon Havior, a Baldwin High student.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Cochran Man Wanted in Pulaski County Aggravated Assault Investigation
The GBI is seeking the public’s assistance in an aggravated assault investigation that began on February 1, 2023. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist after Pulaski County 911 received a phone call stating that James Cheek, age 68, of Hawkinsville had been shot multiple times. The investigation revealed that James Ian Spires, age 24, of Cochran, GA, shot Cheek multiple times. Cheek was later flown to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, where he is listed in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
wgxa.tv
Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinalkumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at the...
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
Man arrested after Georgia family of 3 found shot in their driveway, killing father
Deputies said that additional arrests are possible in this case.
WRDW-TV
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
wgxa.tv
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WMAZ
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant. Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates. The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0