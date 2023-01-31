ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox11online.com

UPDATE: At-risk veteran from Washington County found safe

(WLUK) -- Officials are asking people throughout Wisconsin for help finding an at-risk veteran. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Dominic John Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen at his home in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon. He left his home after getting in an argument with his fiancé.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Marian falls to WLC in NACC matchup

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - The Marian men's basketball team led by 13 points with under 11 minutes to go but Wisconsin Lutheran College rallied to win 72-65. David Britton had a team-high 28 points in the loss. Green Bay Preble product Josh Nicklaus chipped in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Dodge County announces new district attorney

(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg's resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. "Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

