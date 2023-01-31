Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNR: Deep freeze will help complete water clarity test ahead of sturgeon spearing
(WLUK) -- Sturgeon spearers, are you ready?. With the Winnebago System's sturgeon spearing season just nine days away, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is preparing. Opening day is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and the season will run for 16 days or until the harvest caps have been reached.
UPDATE: At-risk veteran from Washington County found safe
(WLUK) -- Officials are asking people throughout Wisconsin for help finding an at-risk veteran. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Dominic John Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen at his home in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon. He left his home after getting in an argument with his fiancé.
Marian falls to WLC in NACC matchup
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - The Marian men's basketball team led by 13 points with under 11 minutes to go but Wisconsin Lutheran College rallied to win 72-65. David Britton had a team-high 28 points in the loss. Green Bay Preble product Josh Nicklaus chipped in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Dodge County announces new district attorney
(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
