Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
skooknews.com
Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire
As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------------------- West Brunswick Twp. Restriction: Northbound Lane restriction 2/8. Southbound lane restriction 2/9. Start date: 2/8/23. Est completion date: 2/9/23. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM. -------------------------------- Blythe, New Castle, and Butler...
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants allegedly runs from troopers
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say fled from a traffic stop and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 18 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County. Police say, Dale Hart, 39, of […]
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
Employee accused of stealing from Walmart 15 times
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager working at Walmart is being charged after police say he was found stealing from the store 15 times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told of retail thefts happening between December 18, 2022, and January 5 at a Walmart in Selinsgrove. PSP says a 19-year-old employee was […]
Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
