Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule
What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
Kansas at Iowa State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Another important Big 12 clash sees the Jayhawks hoping for another big win on the road while the Cyclones look for another marquee home win. TV schedule: Saturday, February 4, 12:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The season has gone well for Kansas (18-4)...
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Bryn Gerlich’s career night not enough against OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State. The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter. […]
Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and then will host Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. They play at Urbanovsky Park, which is right behind the United Supermarkets Arena and next to the Texas Tech Rec Center.
Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders. Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the […]
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains. Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
Breaking down Texas Tech's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at how the Red Raiders faired in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter
Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock. Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 1
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC
Texas high school student killed following icy rollover crash near Lubbock
The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the state of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Wolfforth, Texas, about 12 miles Southwest of Lubbock.
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
Staffing leads Lubbock’s law enforcement challenges
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Tray Payne used a private meeting Tuesday morning to hear what struggles and opportunities face Lubbock County’s law enforcement agencies. He invited KCBD to view a portion of the meeting before closing the doors to allow the department heads to speak freely and candidly.
