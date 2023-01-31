ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule

What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and then will host Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. They play at Urbanovsky Park, which is right behind the United Supermarkets Arena and next to the Texas Tech Rec Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show

Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
DES MOINES, IA
fox34.com

Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter

Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock. Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed...
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Staffing leads Lubbock’s law enforcement challenges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Tray Payne used a private meeting Tuesday morning to hear what struggles and opportunities face Lubbock County’s law enforcement agencies. He invited KCBD to view a portion of the meeting before closing the doors to allow the department heads to speak freely and candidly.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

