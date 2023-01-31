GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO