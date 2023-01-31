Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
wfmynews2.com
Shots fired during Pleasant Garden standoff
Guilford County deputies said they were trying to take Vance Britt into custody when he fired shots at officers and barricaded himself. He's now in custody.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
6 surviving victims expected to recover after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago. It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for […]
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
NC man dies at hospital after being shot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
wfmynews2.com
Freeway Drive crashes have Reidsville neighbors concerned
Reidsville police are cracking down on drivers breaking the laws of the road. Four teenagers and an adult were just injured in a wreck.
WXII 12
'I feel shocked': Deputies investigate after man's body found at North Carolina Middle School
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are investigating after aman's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A school staff member found the body outside of the building at about 5:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The school is located on NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
Moore Co. woman in critical condition, man dead in domestic shooting
One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Moore County.
Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
