Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago. It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
CBS 17

NC man dies at hospital after being shot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
DANVILLE, VA

