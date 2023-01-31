ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

WBBJ

Ice storm brings down limbs in local county

PARIS, Tenn. — The ice storms are impacting West Tennessee and more are on the way. According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. a tree fell on a powerline on North College Street in Paris due to ice. The fallen tree took out four...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day

In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
PADUCAH, KY
WKRN

Concern about road conditions in Henry County

Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Friends remember man stabbed to death in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation after Jamal Moore was found dead along Cherokee...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Power outages in Henry County

Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning

The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville fire crews control vacant house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire sent flames through the roof of a vacant Clarksville house Wednesday night. Crews with Clarksville Fire Rescue said they arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. to find the house engulfed in flames. The house appeared to be vacant and crews were able...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Weather closures, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

18 vehicle collision causes closure on I-69 South near Exit 41

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle collision has caused a blockage on I-69 south, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports. According to an early morning Facebook post, Exit 41 will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clear the scene. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Dickson humane society to end role as county’s animal control

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Humane Society of Dickson County will no longer be serving in an animal control capacity for Dickson County, the agency announced Thursday. The agency will continue to serve and support the City of Dickson’s animal control operation, according to a news release. The Humane...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Government Offices Closed Today

Dresden, Tenn.–The Courthouse and all other Weakley County Government offices will be closed today due to ice on the roads. We are planning to reopen if weather permits tomorrow, February 1. Republic Services has notified us that they will be running a one day delay through Saturday, if weather...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

