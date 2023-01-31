Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
'Goatsparilla': Momma goat and her kids rescued from traffic in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after pirates invaded Tampa during Gasparilla, a much smaller, cuter invasion to place in what the Tampa Police Department is calling "Goatsparilla." Drivers spotted a mother goat and her two kids "wandering toward I-4 earlier this week," the department wrote on Facebook. That's when...
WESH
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
Janitor accidentally locked in Florida holding cell for 3 days
A 72-year-old janitorial worker from Orlando was accidentally locked inside an Orange County Courthouse holding cell for three days without food, according to an incident report obtained by WFLA.
Meet the 2 Tampa Bay-area rescue pups taking the field in Puppy Bowl XIX
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who likes watching the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, you'll get to see two Tampa Bay-area rescue pups take the field this year. Max and Nancy, both rescued by local animal rescue group Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, will make their national television debut in February for Puppy Bowl XIX.
Child undergoes 9-hour emergency brain surgery while vacationing in Florida
A young boy is back home just in time for his birthday after he experienced a life-threatening incident while visiting Florida with his family back in December.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
click orlando
Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
Woman found dying by Georgia highway in 1985 identified through DNA as Florida mother
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
click orlando
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
Locally-Owned Cafe to Open in Orlando
“We’re not fully set on the menu or the concept yet,” Mr. Kim says. “We want to be fully prepared before we make any announcement.”
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Banh Mi Saigon Baguette to Open Melbourne Location
“It’s like Panera or Starbucks, where most of our customers come in and buy take out,” she explains. “The food is based on my recipes and I cook the food myself in the kitchen.”
