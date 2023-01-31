ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
CASSELBERRY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
