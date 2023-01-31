ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Firefighters call for 'forever chemicals' to be removed from bunker gear

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
International Association of Fire Fighters President Edward Kelly announced Monday at a fire fighter training summit in Las Vegas that the union had retained three law firms to pressure regulators and manufacturers to remove PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, from protective equipment used in the field.

"The gear we depend on to keep us safe is killing us," Kelly said.

Kelly gestured to a set of gear worn by Las Vegas firefighters during his announcement.

"It's in all of the fabric that you see that is tan in this particular set of gear woven throughout," he said.

The IAFF believes the chemicals cause cancers like the kind Matthew Reddy was diagnosed with after 27 years of service.

"At 52 years old, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer," Reddy said. "It was shattering. Understand, you never think it's you. I'm a big strong kid. I have two boys and they look at me that way."

IAFF Chief Medical Officer Dan Whu said the chemicals are man made and last virtually forever in the environment due to their strong molecular bonds.

"It s a man made synthetic material that consists of carbon atoms that are bound with flourine atoms," he said. "That does not exist in nature."

Whu said the chemicals were initially invented in the late 1930s to protect tanks, and have since been used in a wide variety of commercially available products like non-stick cookware.

He said they've been useful in bunker gear as they repel oil, water, and more, but the benefits haven't outweighed the risk to long-term health.

"One of the best fire protection fibers is asbestos, but it's carcinogenic, right? We start using them thinking that they're safe and they're helping the industry, but then we realize they're toxic," Whu said.

Kelly called on the National Fire Protection Association to remove PFAS related regulations for bunker gear and for manufacturers to move away from the chemical use in production.

Reddy added that he hoped the announcement would serve to educate his colleagues in the dangers they've faced.

"We all know when we came on cancer was just an accepted practice, and it's unacceptable," he said. "As time has gone on, we've become more knowledgeable."

Kelly said the IAFF has not yet decided to move forward with litigation, but the union would be keeping all options on the table.

KTNV 13 Action News

