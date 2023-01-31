The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) honored the memory of Sarasota County Judge DeFuria for his work benefitting victims of child abuse. On March 12 th of 2013, Judge DeFuria signed a motion that allowed pet therapy animals in the court room to bring comfort to children taking the stand against their abuser. This motion provided immediate support for the clients of the Child Protection Center, enabling them to have a therapy dog from CPC’s PAWS (Pet Advocates Working in the Suncoast) program while in court. PAWS utilizes nationally certified pet therapy dogs whose Handlers are volunteers who have received training on mandatory reporting of child abuse and dynamics that surround child sexual abuse. After the passing of Judge DeFuria in 2022, CPC was able to recognize his passion for protecting children by presenting his sister, Judy Aarnes, with a PAWS Advocacy Challenge Coin in his honor. He was described as being “one of the most well-liked and respected judges in the 12th Judicial Circuit.” The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse, as the organization envisions a community where children are safe from abuse and free to thrive. For over 40 years, CPC has been serving Sarasota and DeSoto Counties in the State of Florida and is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. For more information on CPC, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO