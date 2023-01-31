Read full article on original website
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
'Goatsparilla': Momma goat and her kids rescued from traffic in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after pirates invaded Tampa during Gasparilla, a much smaller, cuter invasion to place in what the Tampa Police Department is calling "Goatsparilla." Drivers spotted a mother goat and her two kids "wandering toward I-4 earlier this week," the department wrote on Facebook. That's when...
Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now
Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Child Protection Center Honors Sarasota County Judge DeFuria
The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) honored the memory of Sarasota County Judge DeFuria for his work benefitting victims of child abuse. On March 12 th of 2013, Judge DeFuria signed a motion that allowed pet therapy animals in the court room to bring comfort to children taking the stand against their abuser. This motion provided immediate support for the clients of the Child Protection Center, enabling them to have a therapy dog from CPC’s PAWS (Pet Advocates Working in the Suncoast) program while in court. PAWS utilizes nationally certified pet therapy dogs whose Handlers are volunteers who have received training on mandatory reporting of child abuse and dynamics that surround child sexual abuse. After the passing of Judge DeFuria in 2022, CPC was able to recognize his passion for protecting children by presenting his sister, Judy Aarnes, with a PAWS Advocacy Challenge Coin in his honor. He was described as being “one of the most well-liked and respected judges in the 12th Judicial Circuit.” The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse, as the organization envisions a community where children are safe from abuse and free to thrive. For over 40 years, CPC has been serving Sarasota and DeSoto Counties in the State of Florida and is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. For more information on CPC, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Reform at New College of Florida could bring new life to crumbling buildings, dorms
SARASOTA, Fla. — Reform at New College of Florida is not just targeted at academic programs and the character of the school but also at infrastructure. Gov. Ron Desantis promised more money for higher education and some of it could go to New College. Constructed in the 1960s, many...
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
Tampa police: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.
Meet the 2 Tampa Bay-area rescue pups taking the field in Puppy Bowl XIX
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who likes watching the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, you'll get to see two Tampa Bay-area rescue pups take the field this year. Max and Nancy, both rescued by local animal rescue group Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, will make their national television debut in February for Puppy Bowl XIX.
St. Pete police chief speaks to 'hot spot' special units and community policing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With policing in America once again under the microscope, conversations about reform, police culture, and current tactics and procedures are in question. Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder for the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. They were part...
French cuisine to open at former Roy’s in Sarasota
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Drive, across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Medical emergencies force 2 lockdowns in 2 days at Parrish Community High School
PARRISH, Fla. — Manatee County Schools has confirmed that Parrish Community High School has had two lockdowns in the last two days, triggered by medical emergencies on campus. In a statement sent to Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday, the school system said "the situation at Parrish Community is...
Madeira Beach mayoral election meets controversy after video surfaces of man removing political sign
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A controversial video has some in Madeira Beach asking questions about the mayoral race. A forum was held Thursday night for mayoral candidates, Doug Andrews and Jim Rostek. The major focal point during the forum was development on Madeira Beach. People in the community came...
Sarasota's Circus Ring of Fame to welcome new class of inductees
SARASOTA, Fla. — A new class of honorees is set to be inducted into The Circus Ring of Fame, a unique honor awarded to only the most influential performers. The ring of fame was established in 1988 in Sarasota's Saint Armands Circle to celebrate individuals who have attained some of the highest achievements in circus performance, arts and culture. More than 150 performers from around the world have been inducted so far.
