ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 10 Texas sinks No. 11 Baylor in slugfest

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWL2C_0kWvMeOC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnl5M_0kWvMeOC00

Sir’Jabari Rice hit for 21 points and Marcus Carr canned a crucial bucket to create some late breathing space as No. 10 Texas beat No. 11 Baylor 76-71 on Monday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) led for most of the game and owned a two-point lead at halftime. Texas was up by seven with 3:25 to play but Baylor chipped away, pulling to within a point on a three-point play by Keyonte George with 50 seconds remaining.

Carr then shrugged off a poor shooting night with a clutch 14-foot jumper with 27 seconds left to push Texas’ lead to three points. George missed on a rushed, 30-foot 3-pointer, and Rice sank two free throws with 15 seconds to play to cement the win.

Timmy Allen added 18 points and Tyrese Hunter had 13 for Texas in the win. Carr, the Longhorns’ leading scorer on the season, had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting. Texas has won three of its past four games.

LJ Cryer led Baylor (16-6, 5-4) with 19 points, with George adding 17, Jalen Bridges scoring 13 and Adam Flagler hitting for 11 points for the Bears, who had a six-game winning streak snapped.

The game was tied at 12 after a free throw by the Bears’ Caleb Lohner six minutes into the first half. Texas went in front and pushed its lead to 28-19 on a 3-pointer by Allen with 7:12 to play in the half.

Baylor roared back to within a point on Dale Bonner’s free throw at the 3:50 mark. The Longhorns pushed their lead back to five points before George’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in the half allowed the Bears to pull within 38-36 at the break.

Allen led all scorers with 12 points before halftime as Texas outshot Baylor 53.8 percent to 38.9 percent over the opening 20 minutes. Cryer had 10 points in the half for the Bears, who stayed in the game by hitting six of their 15 3-pointers.

Texas expanded its lead to nine points after a 3-pointer by Rice with 12:53 to play, but the Bears rallied to within 56-52 on Bridges’ layup with 9:24 remaining.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts

A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment

In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12

On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas

GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
MEADOWLAKES, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
US105

New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?

It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy