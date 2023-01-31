Inside Girl Scouts’ quest to teach troops how to survive a zombie apocalypse

PREPARING for a zombie apocalypse seems like something only characters of a sci-fi movie need to do, but some Girl Scouts are on a quest to teach troops how to survive one.

Girl Scout Troops 17 and 21, part of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc., took to Camp Honi Hanta in Bradenton, Florida, over the weekend to learn survival tips in a unique way.

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida have learned how to survive a zombie apocalypse Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA / Turbologo

A recent girl scout event offered a 'fun twist on survival training' Credit: AP

Troop leader Michelle Cramer described the January 28 zombie apocalypse-themed event as "a fun twist on survival training."

The fun-filled day featured a "contagion" spreading throughout the campgrounds and a "zombie chase."

Sgt Rebecca Sehorne with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, who attended the survival skill event, told Observer: "I think it stimulates a discussion with them.

"A lot of times, we don't want to talk about it with our kids."

Manatee County Sheriff staff were on the scene to help advise the Girl Scouts on their necessary survival skills.

“It’s great. I learned a lot about surviving in the wild, and what to do if you are injured, and that sort of thing," 13-year-old Isabella Brown, who learned some new self-defense skills, said.

Other lessons from the event including learning to navigate in the wilderness, tracking, and first aid.

The girls learned how to start a fire, set up a tent, wrap a hurt arm in a tourniquet, and carry an injured person using a tarp.

"I’ve been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten. You learn something new every day," Brown said.

Meanwhile, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington have also held a similar event, which they dubbed "The Great Cascadia Zombie Survival Challenge."

"Take the steps to make your zombie (aka your family and community) resilient in times of emergencies," the event page explains.

"Whether you are preparing for a snowstorm, heat or smoke advisory, or an earthquake, preparing your zombie before disaster strikes is important."

The event, which took place at Camp St Albans in the fall of 2022, offered Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn how to keep themselves and their families safe in a disaster or emergency.

"Begin your zombie journey with the center patch challenge chapter. Your first assignment is to brainstorm what challenges your zombie might come across," the event details added.

"What emergencies or disasters, natural or man-made might affect you, your troop, your family, and your community and thus your zombie? This list will help determine what tools you and your zombie will need to survive."

"Be Prepared, Not Scared!" the event advises.