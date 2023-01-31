ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

Chapin High math teacher accused of transferring obscene material to minor

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Chapin High School teacher was arrested and accused of transferring obscene material to a minor. Officers arrested Orlando Solis who is a math teacher at the school. Solis was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. Officials with the El Paso Independent School District...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy