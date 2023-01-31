Read full article on original website
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
Elderly woman, 11-year-old injured after separate dog attacks in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two separate animal bite incidents were reported in far east El Paso officials this week the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The first incident happened on Monday around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo. During the investigation,...
Las Cruces man accused of pointing gun, physically assault ex-girlfriend
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was arrested and accused of assaulting and pointing a firearm at his ex-girlfriend. Officers arrested 20-year-old Jairo Luna on Wednesday. Officers were called out to the 3200 block of E University Avenue on a call of a person with a...
1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
Chapin High math teacher accused of transferring obscene material to minor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Chapin High School teacher was arrested and accused of transferring obscene material to a minor. Officers arrested Orlando Solis who is a math teacher at the school. Solis was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. Officials with the El Paso Independent School District...
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley
Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
Child at El Segundo Barrio school taken to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A child at a school in El Segundo Barrio was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The El Paso Independent School District said a student at Guillen Middle School was injured by accident during...
El Paso drivers turn back after multiple wrecks snarl traffic near I-10/I-20 split
VAN HORN, Texas (CBS4) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
12-year-old hospitalized after injury in PE class at Guillen Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — "He couldn’t move his hands, his legs, his vision. Couldn’t see, talk, nothing," Sarai Mendoza said about her son who fell unconscious at Guillen Middle School in El Segundo Barrio Tuesday. Brandon Mendoza, 12, was taken to University Medical Center and then...
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
