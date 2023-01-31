ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
MONROE, NC
counton2.com

CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plane in front of old VFW being moved

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
MIDLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy