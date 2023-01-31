Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
South Charlotte convenience store robbed for second time in four months
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 1 hour...
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot
MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to the area of 1400 block of Orvis Street north of Uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Man says motel turned him away because he is blind
Cellphone video taken by Flowers’ friend shows him being turned away in December by the Express Inn and Suites in Gastonia.
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
Rock Hill woman sentenced for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
A Rock Hill woman will spend time behind bars for involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring.
Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
