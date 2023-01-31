ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Grower attributes record corn yield to cover crop strategy

ST. LOUIS — Russell Hedrick doesn’t grow record-setting corn by accident. The process begins the previous year when he plants cover crops. The first-generation farmer from North Carolina focuses on nutrient management, among other things, to coax massive yields out of his soil in the western part of the state. He shattered the dryland corn yield record with 459 bushels per acre in 2022.
WITN

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina forestry supply company was recognized for its international exports in 2022. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. This was announced at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum, and was hosted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WFAE

NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
swineweb.com

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
hendersonville.com

The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
wunc.org

Forever chemicals abundant in fish from contaminated rivers, lakes

When Raleigh resident Daryl Mouring isn’t making his semi-annual southward trek to Beaufort to enjoy saltwater fishing, he can still be found casting his line closer to home — at Lake Wheeler or Falls Lake. Never at nearby Lake Crabtree, though. “They tell you not to eat the...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Local Attorney Making A Difference In Greenville’s Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy