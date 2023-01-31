Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Bill To Delist Gray Wolves in Certain Counties Introduced
An Okanogan County lawmaker says more needs to be done to protect ranchers, cattlemen, and rural families from a rising wolf population. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state's gray wolf population has grown nearly 28-percent each year since 2008. State Representative Joel Kretz says environmentalists...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Chronicle
Dead Horses Discovered in Okanogan County Likely Starved to Death, Documents Say
The five dead horses found on an Okanogan County woman's rural property likely starved to death and the emaciated surviving horse was eating snow for water, according to court documents. Jennyfer L. Taylor, 40, was arrested last week on suspicion of five counts of first-degree animal cruelty. Taylor's neighbors reported...
ifiberone.com
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies
WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
