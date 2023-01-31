ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

Bill To Delist Gray Wolves in Certain Counties Introduced

An Okanogan County lawmaker says more needs to be done to protect ranchers, cattlemen, and rural families from a rising wolf population. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state's gray wolf population has grown nearly 28-percent each year since 2008. State Representative Joel Kretz says environmentalists...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

