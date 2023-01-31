Read full article on original website
Related
Week 8 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, teams in the Iowa Athletic Conference came together for the first-ever league invitational in Des Moines. Fort Dodge dominated the tournament, crowning seven individual champions while winning the team ...
Dowling sophomore guard Ava Zediker voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Jan. 16-22)
Dowling sophomore girls basketball sensation Ava Zediker was voted the SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Zediker totaled 3,187 votes (98.97%). Zediker tallied 28 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Maroons knocked off top-ranked Johnston 62-48. ...
Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings
(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Peoria's top high school football player finds his college home right here in Illinois
Word to the wise, defensive coordinators of the Great Lakes Valley Conference: Good luck stopping Malachi Washington. The Peoria High all-state running back signed with McKendree University on Wednesday afternoon, taking his bruising running style to the southern Illinois Division-II program in Lebanon. The Bearcats are members of the Great...
Rockford area basketball scores from Wednesday, February 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 1 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 71 Freeport 70 […]
8 metro-east high school boys basketball teams are ranked among the best in Illinois
The Associated Press poll is voted on by high school sports writers across Illinois.
Vote for the southwestern Illinois girls high school Player of the Week from Jan. 23-28
A look at the biggest varsity high school girls basketball performances in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our player of the week.
Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 2, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally visiting Fieldcrest past Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 62-54, on Thursday. The Knights were down by seven at halftime and by as many as 11 in the third quarter. Freshman Dalia DeJesus scored 17 for Dee-Mack, which won […]
Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
National Signing Day 2023 updates: Where Illinois high school football seniors have signed
Some of the top football prospects in Illinois made decisions on their college destinations on Wednesday, the first day of the next signing period, after many top prospects signed in December. Hall defensive back Mac Resetich committed and signed with the University of Illinois. Marist ...
Comments / 0