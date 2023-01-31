PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally visiting Fieldcrest past Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 62-54, on Thursday. The Knights were down by seven at halftime and by as many as 11 in the third quarter. Freshman Dalia DeJesus scored 17 for Dee-Mack, which won […]

MINONK, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO