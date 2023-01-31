ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Scorebook Live

Week 8 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, teams in the Iowa Athletic Conference came together for the first-ever league invitational in Des Moines. Fort Dodge dominated the tournament, crowning seven individual champions while winning the team ...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings

(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Wednesday, February 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 1 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 71 Freeport 70 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 2, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally visiting Fieldcrest past Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 62-54, on Thursday. The Knights were down by seven at halftime and by as many as 11 in the third quarter. Freshman Dalia DeJesus scored 17 for Dee-Mack, which won […]
MINONK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
ROCKFORD, IL

