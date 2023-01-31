Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis
We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
kut.org
Austin loses contact with hundreds of traffic signals during winter storm
About a third of Austin's traffic signals have stopped communicating with the city's traffic monitoring headquarters. The signals could be offline, flashing red or functioning flawlessly, but Austin's Mobility Management Center, or MMC, can't tell. As of Wednesday afternoon, 385 traffic signals were disconnected out of about 1,050. The number...
CBS Austin
Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy
AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
CBS Austin
Chainsaws and dry socks: Austinites step up for neighbors during ice storm
AUSTIN — Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The distant whine of chainsaws pierced the nonstop plops of ice falling from hanging tree branches as friends and neighbors dragged limbs across lawns, tossing them into wet piles along the streets of Balcones Woods. The collective effort to...
Winter storm warning in Austin area extended through Thursday morning; road conditions worsen
Lee esta historia en español. The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning in Central Texas until Thursday morning. Previously, the warning, which began Monday, was scheduled only through Wednesday afternoon, but NWS is now anticipating freezing rain through Wednesday night. Ice has accumulated on roadways, making driving...
There were more than 40 crashes Tuesday morning in Williamson County, officials brace for more during ice storm
Michael Shoe said crews had been out all morning in preparation for the long-lasting cold.
CBS Austin
Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
CBS Austin
NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
Williamson Co. judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather
On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release from Williamson County.
CBS Austin
Ice covered trees wreak havoc across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Weighed down ice-filled trees kept cleanup crews in South Austin busy Wednesday. Both downed trees and downed power lines could be seen throughout the area. In one neighborhood, you didn’t have to go far down the block to come across split trees or tree limbs that completely snapped right off.
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
CBS Austin
I-35 reopened at Grand Avenue Parkway after crews clear downed power line
UPDATE: TxDOT says I-35 was back open in both directions at Grand Avenue Parkway at around 4 p.m. after crews were able to clear a downed power line. People are being urged to avoid travel Wednesday evening as more freezing rain is expected to move through Central Texas. ================================. EARLIER...
CBS Austin
Ice storm leaves 160K+ Austin Energy customers without power, linemen work to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas — As the frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to form in Central Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by...
Dozens of crashes reported across Austin metro as icy conditions continue
Dozens of crashes were being reported across the Austin metro area Tuesday morning as icy conditions settled in - just the first round of a significant icing event.
City of Austin suspending all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm
The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.
Storm Leaves Over One Hundred Thousand Austin Residents Without Power
Austin does not respond well to bad weather. Over one hundred thousand Austin residents are without power due to an icy blast of winter. This is not the grid going down, this is just hundreds of incidents all happening at once leaving residents in the cold and the dark. The...
CBS Austin
CapMetro suspends non-emergency services due to winter weather
Capital Metro says it will suspend all non-emergency services "due to dangerous weather conditions." The transit service says final trips for bus, CapMetro Rail, and Pickup will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with all trips completed around 9 p.m. CapMetro says the ongoing the inclement weather could result in dangerous,...
Officials: Some roads icing in Hill Country
The Hill Country is expected to get icy roads Monday night leading into Tuesday. Officials in some parts of the area said they're already seeing it accumulate.
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
CBS Austin
Icy roads cause five-car pileup in NW Austin, no injuries reported
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five drivers caused by icy road conditions in Northwest Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said they received the call at around 7:08 p.m. reporting the crash at 12784 N US 183 Hwy Southbound near Oak Knoll Drive.
