Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis

We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin loses contact with hundreds of traffic signals during winter storm

About a third of Austin's traffic signals have stopped communicating with the city's traffic monitoring headquarters. The signals could be offline, flashing red or functioning flawlessly, but Austin's Mobility Management Center, or MMC, can't tell. As of Wednesday afternoon, 385 traffic signals were disconnected out of about 1,050. The number...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy

AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Chainsaws and dry socks: Austinites step up for neighbors during ice storm

AUSTIN — Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The distant whine of chainsaws pierced the nonstop plops of ice falling from hanging tree branches as friends and neighbors dragged limbs across lawns, tossing them into wet piles along the streets of Balcones Woods. The collective effort to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Ice covered trees wreak havoc across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Weighed down ice-filled trees kept cleanup crews in South Austin busy Wednesday. Both downed trees and downed power lines could be seen throughout the area. In one neighborhood, you didn’t have to go far down the block to come across split trees or tree limbs that completely snapped right off.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

I-35 reopened at Grand Avenue Parkway after crews clear downed power line

UPDATE: TxDOT says I-35 was back open in both directions at Grand Avenue Parkway at around 4 p.m. after crews were able to clear a downed power line. People are being urged to avoid travel Wednesday evening as more freezing rain is expected to move through Central Texas. ================================. EARLIER...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

CapMetro suspends non-emergency services due to winter weather

Capital Metro says it will suspend all non-emergency services "due to dangerous weather conditions." The transit service says final trips for bus, CapMetro Rail, and Pickup will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with all trips completed around 9 p.m. CapMetro says the ongoing the inclement weather could result in dangerous,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Icy roads cause five-car pileup in NW Austin, no injuries reported

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five drivers caused by icy road conditions in Northwest Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said they received the call at around 7:08 p.m. reporting the crash at 12784 N US 183 Hwy Southbound near Oak Knoll Drive.
AUSTIN, TX

