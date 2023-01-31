ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested

Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
Nashville Predators Trade Talk: Will the Preds Make a Big Move Before the Deadline?

The Nashville Predators headed into the All Star break on a three game win streak but still needing to climb up in the standings if they hope to make it into the postseason. Not having a clear picture of where the team is headed down the stretch makes the upcoming trade deadline all the more interesting. Will the Predators be buyers or sellers? When will David Poile make those decisions and what do his past moves indicate when it comes to this season?
Jets 2017 first-round pick signs extension in Finland

Last summer, after his entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets expired, Kristian Vesalainen went back to Europe. The young forward signed first with the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL and then a few months later went back home to Finland to play with HIFK. The Jets retained his exclusive NHL rights by issuing a qualifying offer.
NHL best bets: Looking to goals in Buffalo

It's our final night before the NHL heads on break, so let's make it count. All eyes turn to Buffalo for what looks to be a far more inviting matchup from a betting perspective. Carolina-Buffalo over 6.5 goals (-110 DK) Of the two games, it's this one that seems more...
