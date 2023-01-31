ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Impromptu concert cheers up drivers stuck along I-70

By Samantha Spitz
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StwM1_0kWvKJpn00

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo ( KDVR ) — An impromptu concert cheered up drivers stuck in traffic along Interstate 70 over the weekend.

Three out of the four members of the newgrass band Elk Range made the best out of a traffic jam that left drivers along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon stranded for hours.

“We were jammin’ in traffic,” Betty Hooping, one of the band members, said. “I think it was after the first half hour that I decided, ‘Well we got a little bit of whiskey, we got our instruments, let’s go out and make some fun, make some memories.'”

Semi slides, overturns on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

The group played for about 20 minutes, took a quick break and headed back out at the request of others.

“They saw us and they knocked on the window and said, ‘Hey would you come back out and play some more for us? We didn’t get to hear you the first time,'” Ken Gentry, one of the band members, said.

The impromptu concert brought together drivers from all over.

“Everyone has somewhere to be, but when you’re forced to be present and you look around you and make friends out of strangers, it’s something that sticks with people,” Hooping said.

The video has already reached thousands of people. Gentry said now strangers are reaching out to thank them.

“We got one this morning on Facebook and it said, ‘A few years ago I was stuck in the same canyon. I got out, partied a little and spread some of my husband’s ashes there. Thanks for taking the music to him. He was a helluva dance partner.’”

It’s moments like these Gentry said they’ll remember forever.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes music so special to us is we get to touch people like that,” Gentry said.

The group also customized limited-editions hats with the slogan, “Elk Range — Glenwood Canyon, CO — Traffic Jam ’23.” For more information on Elk Range, visit their website here .

“We wanted to just expand our community of people who weren’t just on the road, but also inspired and kind of wanted to join in,” Hooping said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
Whiskey Riff

Stranded Passengers Endure 10 Hours Of Hell With Girl Singing John Denver’s “Country Roads” During Flight Delay

I think I can speak for everybody when I say there isn’t anything much worse than being stuck in a flight delay. But, what’s worse than that? Literally being stranded on an airplane. I mean seriously, at least when you’re stuck inside an airport, you have several restaurants, bars, and you’re even able to get on your phone and laptop and kill time for a while. But when you’re delayed inside an airplane? My God, just go ahead and take […] The post Stranded Passengers Endure 10 Hours Of Hell With Girl Singing John Denver’s “Country Roads” During Flight Delay first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy