Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson
After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ron Rivera interviews 49ers' Anthony Lynn solo in Bay Area
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera interviewed San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, making the trip on his own from Pebble Beach to the Bay Area to meet with him.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
