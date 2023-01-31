ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson

After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy