First Alert Forecast: cold, rainy Thursday; drier, brighter Friday, weekend ahead
THURSDAY: The last wave of rain will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi through the day, so keep the umbrellas and jackets ready! A few pockets of freezing rain will still be possible for the South Delta early, before transitioning to all rain, albeit, a cold rain; in other locations, fog could be an issue early on. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s north; to the 40s to near 50 south. Locally heavy rains could cause issues of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rain will slowly taper off overnight with lows in falling, mainly, into the 30s.
Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way
Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
Mississippi Skies: Ice, snow threat continues as flooding threat approaches
Even though Mississippi is experiencing some extreme weather right now with winter in the north and spring on the Gulf Coast, it doesn’t matter where one drives the next 24-36 hours, driving conditions will be tough. From ice on bridges to dense fog, many drivers are urged to use...
Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward
National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
First Alert Forecast: More rain to impact South Mississippi through Thursday, and this weekend we are forecasting a rise in temperatures as Highs return to the 60s by Sunday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!. Dense Fog Advisory is in store for several of our counties!. Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect light to moderate rainfall to impact us during this time with temperatures hanging in the low 50s through Friday.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
Power companies work to return service after ice storm
This week’s ice storm is turning into a major event for electricity providers, such as Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Entergy. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Northcentral reported 101 separate outages affecting 2,106 members. The cases have grown in number during the day and were expected to continue into the evening.
Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $720,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $720,000 ahead of the Thursday, February 2 drawing. The previous high-water mark for Mississippi Match 5 had been $665,000 set in July 2021. The jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for […]
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi
A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
Find Hidden Mississippi Beauty On The Cypress Swamp Loop Trail
You don’t have to tackle a grueling hike to experience some of the best of Mississippi’s natural wonders. There are plenty of easy Mississippi trails you can take at a relaxed pace while still finding…
