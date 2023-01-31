ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Building Design & Construction

St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The long discussed Northside-Southside Metrolink is tracking closer to reality as Bi-State Development moves to finalize a route. Discussions of an expansion of Metrolink have been in the works for more than a decade. Voters in 2017 approved a sales tax increase specifically for expanded services. In 2022 a revised route was presented that shifted from more stations in Downtown to a route on Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa in South St. Louis to Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. This path would take the line through areas of major development including the MLS stadium and the NGA site in North St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future. Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

A look at Black history in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black history throughout the United States is rich with achievements, and St. Louis is no exception to important events in Black history. Learn about St. Louis’ first Black lawyer, how ACTION members chained themselves to the Gateway Arch, and listen to Scott Joplin’s New Rag!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wash U buys several properties in Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several buildings along a popular stretch of Delmar Avenue have a new owner. Washington University said it purchased the six properties in the Delmar Loop, including the famous ‘Pin-Up Bowl,’ from Joe Edwards. The longtime entertainment venue owner has spent decades building up the Delmar Loop into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

