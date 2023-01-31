James Worhach, an assistant to former Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pleaded guilty to felony charges of grand larceny this week. According to a statement from special prosecutors, Worhach pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Worhach stole over $1,000 from the county through a scheme where he and Cornwell expensed unauthorized private parking in downtown Binghamton, while they were employed in the district attorney’s office from 2016 to 2019.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO