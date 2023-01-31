Read full article on original website
Former Broome County district attorney assistant pleads guilty to charges stemming from Cornwell scandal
James Worhach, an assistant to former Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pleaded guilty to felony charges of grand larceny this week. According to a statement from special prosecutors, Worhach pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Worhach stole over $1,000 from the county through a scheme where he and Cornwell expensed unauthorized private parking in downtown Binghamton, while they were employed in the district attorney’s office from 2016 to 2019.
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Police shut down protest, make arrests, outside Johnson City Wegmans
Police arrested a number of people, likely in the dozens, protesting outside Wegmans in Johnson City Wednesday night. Organizers called for the demonstration as a response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the New Year’s Day arrest of Hamail Waddell in Binghamton. A Binghamton police officer was seen kneeling on Waddell’s neck during the arrest, spurring new calls to address police violence.
WSKG Board of Trustees Announce the Appointment of New President & CEO
VESTAL, NY: The WSKG Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Natasha Thompson as WSKG’s new President and CEO, effective Monday, April 3, 2023. Thompson succeeds Greg Catlin, who retired in October, 2022. WSKG filmmaker and Director of Operations, Brian Frey, was appointed Interim President and CEO at that time. Thompson has served as the President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier since 2008.
