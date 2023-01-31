Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and the state’s experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
wrtv.com
Indiana hospitals suffer toughest financial year since pre-pandemic
INDIANA— It's a growing threat to the healthcare system and it could impact how you receive treatment. Hospitals across the state faced major financial hardships in 2022. "Hospitals in Indiana experienced profound financial toll, with very little relief in sight," Erik Swanson, Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics, said.
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Hospitals Paint Bleak Financial Picture
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals, under fire from consumer groups and state lawmakers for their high prices, are fighting back, saying they are still dealing with “staggering” financial strain from the pandemic. Hospitals across the state experienced their most difficult financial year in 2022 since the beginning of...
WISH-TV
Marian University partners with Ascension St. Vincent to address nursing needs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Leighton School of Nursing is working to address the need for more nurses in Indiana. Dr. Dorothy Gomez is the Dean of the Leighton School of Nursing. She says it’s estimated the state will need roughly 5,000 more nurses by the year 2031 in the state to meet the demand for nurses.
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
22 WSBT
Indiana hospitals see worst financial year since pandemic
Hoosier hospital officials say 2022 was their worst year financially since the start of the pandemic. The Indiana Hospital Association shared that during a virtual conference Wednesday and outlined some of the challenges ahead. In a worst-case scenario, this could cause some facilities to close. IHA stated that Indiana hospitals...
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature
Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHI
One-third of Hoosier parents worry about sending their children to school
At least one-third of Hoosier parents worry about their children's safety at school. The Indiana Department of Education surveyed parents of children in Indiana schools. It found another 16 percent of parents say their children are concerned about school safety. That number rises specifically for parents of middle school and...
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be extradited to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges since March 2022. Online court records show...
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 39 COVID-19 deaths, 4,490 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,723 on Tuesday from 24,684 on Jan. 25....
WISH-TV
Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers advance public health overhaul despite concerns over local control
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The author of a bill to overhaul Indiana’s public health system on Wednesday said the measure does not change local officials’ control over services. The Senate Health Committee approved the bill after a nearly 4½-hour hearing in which several witnesses railed against what they...
Hoosiers with college debt could regain access to transcripts under new bill
A bill under consideration in the Indiana General Assembly would enable thousands of Hoosiers students to re-enroll at a postsecondary institution and complete unfinished degree work by helping them regain access to their college transcripts. The measure, authored by Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, would prohibit universities from withholding a transcript if the student pays […] The post Hoosiers with college debt could regain access to transcripts under new bill appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
