Chadron, NE

kotatv.com

Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Misty Bradford, a 48-year-old woman from Pine Ridge, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison following a plea of guilty on the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Bradford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday. Bradford obtained methamphetamine...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300049 00:48 1100 W. 14th Street/ Reported Disturbance/ Domestic Assault arrest made Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300050 09:27 TRESPASS : TRESPASS Adult male was warned against trespassing from Rainbow Motel. A few minutes later, the male was taken into custody for trespass. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300051 13:40 ASSAULT :...
ALLIANCE, NE

