Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Misty Bradford, a 48-year-old woman from Pine Ridge, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison following a plea of guilty on the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Bradford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday. Bradford obtained methamphetamine...
Alliance Police Department express gratitude to community
We want to express our gratitude to the members of our community for your continued support and cooperation. Your trust in our department is greatly appreciated, and we are honored to serve and protect you. Together, we are making our streets safer and our community stronger. Since the launch of...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300049 00:48 1100 W. 14th Street/ Reported Disturbance/ Domestic Assault arrest made Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300050 09:27 TRESPASS : TRESPASS Adult male was warned against trespassing from Rainbow Motel. A few minutes later, the male was taken into custody for trespass. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300051 13:40 ASSAULT :...
