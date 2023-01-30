Swig is a soda drive-thru shop that stared in St. George and has quickly grown to 45 locations. But that number SHOULD BE much higher after all the knock-off shops that have followed Swig. Sodalicious, Fiiz, Pop!, Quench-It, and dozens more. They're in 5 states and counting, and The Larry H. Miller Company has just acquired majority stake of the company. That acquisition will be huge for Swig. This will bring them into the Utah Jazz games, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters! Not bad for a small little drink shop out of St. George.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO