ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues
The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.
ksub590.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Gabby Petito's Parents Lobby For ‘Lethality Assessments’ To Tackle IPV Homicide In Utah
The bill would require Utah law enforcement officers use an 11-item questionnaire to evaluate the risk of intimate partner violence between couples. The parents of murdered woman Gabby Petito joined lawmakers when a bill aimed at changing how police respond to domestic violence calls was passed through the senate. Joe...
addictedtovacation.com
The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)
Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah
Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
January manages much moisture and mounds of snow
As we finally shed January and move on to February in Utah, it's time to take a quick look back and see just what type of month we had.
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag, one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10, while classifying the current flag as the state’s ceremonial flag.
Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
lnnnews.com
What Utah’s School Choice Bill Means for the Nation
The battle for school choice is picking up steam, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox making his state the third in the nation to enact a universal school choice program, not predicating vouchers on income, child cognitive impairment, or the quality of one’s local public education. Last June, not a single state in the union had universal school choice. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took that first leap; National School Choice Week, which just ended, brought Iowa and now Utah on board as well.
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
Utah Horse therapy program delighted with Dream Team surprise
A Utah woman uses her love for horses to help people with disabilities and those recovering from trauma and the FOX 13 Dream Team stopped by with a special surprise to honor her work.
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
GOP Utah governor signs ban on "lifesaving medical care" for trans youth
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Defying the guidance of the nation's leading medical organizations, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed into law a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state.
