New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
MONTGOMERY, LA
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
prcno.org

Necklace without a pendant: the historical geography of the West Bank

This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Urbanism has a geography — that is, a set of spatial trends — and those...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger

New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect rams truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas; steals ATM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect rammed a truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas and stole an ATM Thursday morning. An employee at the Tchoup Stop told FOX 8 that around 4 a.m., a white pickup truck rammed into the building multiple times, crushing the machine. The worker said people...
fox8live.com

Second-line parade planned Wednesday to celebrate Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beyoncé fans in New Orleans can already celebrate the singer’s upcoming ‘Renaissance’ tour with a second-line parade Wednesday, Feb. 1. Just hours after Beyoncé announced her highly-anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour would wrap in New Orleans, Ceasars Superdome officials announced a “Second-Line Beyoncé Celebration” would take place downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

