Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans councilmembers unimpressed with NOPD recruitment results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After spending almost a million dollars to ramp up New Orleans police recruitment efforts, city council members say they are not impressed with the results. In a city with one of the worst murder rates in the country, a failing effort to bring in new officers...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
fox8live.com
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire. According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
fox8live.com
Supt. Woodfork announces strategic plan to help NOPD combat the violent crime in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork’s strategy to fight crime includes setting up a drone program, using crime data to target hot spots in the city and relying on clergy and community leaders for outreach. Supt. Woodfork says she hopes to stop crime before it happens.
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
prcno.org
Necklace without a pendant: the historical geography of the West Bank
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Urbanism has a geography — that is, a set of spatial trends — and those...
NOPD: Man steals gallons from gas station, flees the scene
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
fox8live.com
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
fox8live.com
Suspect rams truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas; steals ATM
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect rammed a truck into a store on Tchoupitoulas and stole an ATM Thursday morning. An employee at the Tchoup Stop told FOX 8 that around 4 a.m., a white pickup truck rammed into the building multiple times, crushing the machine. The worker said people...
fox8live.com
Second-line parade planned Wednesday to celebrate Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beyoncé fans in New Orleans can already celebrate the singer’s upcoming ‘Renaissance’ tour with a second-line parade Wednesday, Feb. 1. Just hours after Beyoncé announced her highly-anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour would wrap in New Orleans, Ceasars Superdome officials announced a “Second-Line Beyoncé Celebration” would take place downtown.
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
Suspect attempts to steal car in Uptown, returns the next day to try again
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.
Motorcyclist fatally struck in Metairie crash, JPSO
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports, the incident happened in Metairie just after 4 p.m.
