Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
Tips for dealing with branches broken by the winter storm
First thing's first, stay away from downed power lines.
CBS Austin
Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
CBS Austin
WilCo Judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather conditions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County judge issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday due to the severe weather conditions brought on by the January winter storm. “We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives, so we want to be sure that we have all the resources necessary to assist if needed,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a press release.
Elgin Courier
Ice chills Bastrop County with outages, damage
Dangerous travel conditions and power outages have effectively frozen life for many Bastrop County residents. Closures and emergency updates were provided by local cities, school districts and electricity providers Wednesday, Feb. 1. Many services and local operations have paused amid freezing rain, sleet and other other winter weather that swept through the area. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the overnight hours.
CBS Austin
NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
CBS Austin
As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday
Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
texasstandard.org
Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare
The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County issues disaster declaration due to wintry weather
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions. The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take all legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents.
CBS Austin
Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property
AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
CBS Austin
Ice storm leaves 160K+ Austin Energy customers without power, linemen work to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas — As the frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to form in Central Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by...
CBS Austin
TxDOT treats roads, encourages drivers to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days as a severe winter weather storm hits Central Texas. "Someone earlier said ‘people might be out and about,’" spokesperson Brad Wheelis told CBS Austin. "I do...
Where to find warming shelters in Austin amid freezing temperatures, power outages
Thousands of customers are without due to down power lines as temperatures remain in the 30s. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As tens of thousands of Austin residents face power outages and freezing temperatures Feb. 1, the city will operate four cold weather shelters. The National Weather Service forecasts periods of freezing...
183A Toll closed, Williamson County reporting icy conditions
Williamson County officials reported icy road conditions Jan. 31. (Community Impact staff) Williamson County officials are reporting icy road conditions throughout the county and encouraging residents to stay home Jan. 31. The winter storm warning for Williamson County has been extended to Feb. 2, and the County Commissioners Court meeting...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
There were more than 40 crashes Tuesday morning in Williamson County, officials brace for more during ice storm
Michael Shoe said crews had been out all morning in preparation for the long-lasting cold.
